Irwin Alan Horowitz, Ph.D.

February 2, 1939 — December 23, 2019

During his early career, Irv worked on the situational determinants of altruistic behavior. For example, he showed that situations which allow for increased freedom of choice make it more likely that a person will make a socially responsible decision. In the late 1970s, his interests shifted to the study of psychology and the law, which would be the focus of his research for the rest of his career. He studied how juries made decisions, mostly using mock juries presented with elaborate trial simulations. One major topic was jury nullification, a little-known mechanism by which the jury is allowed to disregard both the law and the evidence and acquit defendants who have violated the letter, but not the spirit of the law. He showed, for example, that providing explicit instructions about the nullification power changed the way juries deliberated, leading them to lean more heavily on personal experiences and the characteristics of the defendant. Another theme was the ability of juries to decide complex civil and criminal cases. He pointed out the importance of avoiding complex language at trial, and suggested that juries would make better decisions if issues of liability and compensation were decided separately. He studied how juries interpret judicial concepts such as "reasonable doubt," noting that the actual standard applied by juries in criminal cases was probably lower (more conviction-prone) than assumed by constitutional scholars. This research program was underwritten primarily by grants from the National Science Foundation.