Feb. 11, 1942 - March 24, 2022

Irma Lee Erenberger passed away peacefully at home in Albany, Oregon, with family at her side and hearing words of love on Thursday, March 24th, 2022.

Irma was born on February 11th, 1942 in Ottumwa, Iowa and spent a large part of her life in the Midwest before moving to Oregon permanently in the early 80's. She lived life on her own terms and although her physical stature was small she was mighty and large in spirit. Irma had impeccable wit, a brilliant sense of humor, unwavering determination and a loving soul. She was a masterful crocheter, knitter, gardener and loved treasure hunting at thrift stores. Irma believed in the power of The Golden Rule, supported public broadcasting and was a member of the Arbor Day Foundation.

Prior to her retirement, she worked for the U.S. Census Bureau as a field agent who went on to become a supervisor mentoring teams who were responsible for collecting data to support government funding services. Irma joined the Bureau in 2000 during the centennial period making phone calls and going door to door. Using The Golden Rule as her guide, she made many connections with people throughout the state, winning them over and experiencing many adventures along the way.

Her heart was an endless well of giving and she made countless sacrifices to support her family. She was preceded in death by her Mother Marie Iris Gammon and her Father Wilbur Richard Gammon.

Irma is survived by her three sons, Dennis, Dana and Douglas Erenberger along with her daughter Jennifer Clayton. In addition to her four children, she had many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she was very proud of. She is also survived by her loving siblings, Ronald Gammon, Jane Navonty, David Gammon, Russell Gammon and Helen Al Ameen.

Irma chose not to have a memorial service and any memorial funds can be sent to Lumina Hospice in Corvallis, Oregon, Meals on Wheels in Albany, Oregon, or the Arbor Day Foundation.