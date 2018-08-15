July 21, 1930 — July 25, 2018
Irma Fay Koivunen, 88, passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 25, 2018.
Born in Oulu, Wisconsin on July 21, 1930 to John and Mayme Kallinen, Irma spent her growing up years on the family farm, graduating from South Shore High School in Wisconsin and spending one year at Suomi College to learn bookkeeping.
Irma married Eino O (Paul) Koivunen on June 25, 1950 on her family farm in Oulu. In 1952, she and Paul and their six week old daughter, Diana moved to Coos Bay, Oregon, where two more daughters, Karen and Linda were born.
Irma worked as a bookkeeper for many years for HGE, Inc., retiring in 1985.
She belonged to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Coos Bay and joined Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Lebanon when moving up to live with her daughter Karen in 2014.
Irma didn't know a stranger, making friends with anyone she met. She was involved in more than one bowling league at North Bend Lanes as well as at Linn Lanes in Lebanon. She was actively involved with the Senior Center in both cities.
Irma also loved road trips, traveling to many states, including Alaska, with her husband, Paul. She continued traveling with her daughters, nieces and friends. She had just completed an epic trip to visit relatives in Minnesota and Wisconsin when she passed away the day after returning.
Irma will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Diana M. Koivunen, Karen G. Jackson, and Linda K [Phil] Worthington, along with grandchildren, Matthew Franklin and Shannon [Richard] Allison. She was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, RJ, Grayson, and Emryss Allison. Irma will also be forever remembered by her brother and sister-in-law John and Mildred Kallinen, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Irma was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Paul Koivunen; sister, Verna Maki; parents, John and Mayme Kallinen; great-granddaughter, Emmalee Allison; and several nieces and nephews.
A service is scheduled at 3 p.m. on August 19, 2018 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church 3111 South Main Road, Lebanon. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to a charity of your choice would be much appreciated.
