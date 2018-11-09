January 22, 1926 — October 31, 2018
Irene was born in Snyder, Colorado to William T. Gerold and Elsie E. Stille Gerold, the second oldest of six kids. Her family moved to Fall Creek, Oregon in the early 1930’s.
She graduated from Lowell High School in 1943 and went on to attend Oregon State University in Corvallis, where she had a scholarship and also worked in the school cafeteria. Gerold Street in Corvallis was named after her family.
In 1946 she married her high school sweetheart, Walter Hake. Later she transferred to Western Oregon University in Monmouth, graduating in 1950 with a Master’s Degree in Education. She taught school for 30 years in and around Springfield, Oregon, teaching Special Ed and early education grades. She was loved by the children.
Among her many loves were:
-horses, and had an extensive collection of model horses.
-the ocean, and owned two houses over time in Florence, OR.
-ocean fishing with her husband Walt on their boat.
-Dachshunds, she had several over the years.
-sewing, and gave away many baby quilts.
-writing to friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walt in April, 2018. She was also preceded by her parents, William and Elsie Gerold; and all of her siblings; Bill Gerold, Lee Gerold, Walter Gerold, Lorraine Eggers, and Dorothy Brunson.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She strongly believed in keeping in close touch with all of her family and friends.
She will be deeply missed.