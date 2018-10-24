January 12, 1924 — October 18, 2018
Irene was born to John August Wiberg and Chairry Opal (Smith) Wiberg.
She graduated from Lebanon High School, and married Harry J. Good in 1942. They were farmers in the Lebanon/Albany area all their lives. Together, they started “Good’s Berries” in the Lebanon area. Irene always worked at their “Strawberry Stand” at the corner of Hwy 20 and Harber Road each year, until the family stopped raising strawberries.
She had also worked for Durlam's Bakery in Lebanon, and Jean's Health and Happiness in Albany.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; grandson, Brent James Schweitzer; parents, John and Chairry; sister, Geraldine Brown; and brothers, Grover and August.
She is survived by daughters, Eunice (Marvin) Miner, Lorene (Roy) Schweitzer; grandsons, Mark (Julie) Miner, Michael (Ann) Miner, Ryan (Tinsa) Schweitzer; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; and brothers, John and Roy Wiberg.
Private family services were held.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).