March 12, 1940—January 19, 2023

Irene Anne Lapointe, 82, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Hillsboro, OR in a room surrounded by loved ones.

Irene was born March 12, 1940 in a house in Manchester, New Hampshire to Emile & Marie Rose Lapointe, who had immigrated to New Hampshire from Quebec. Irene had 3 older brothers who she looked up to and a beloved younger sister in a family that she would often speak and write about with the fondest memories.

Irene spent her youth in Manchester, NH and graduated St. George High School in 1959. A fan of the American West, Irene soon moved to Arizona in the 1960s where she later married and would give birth to her two sons who were the loves of her life.

Irene moved to Oregon in 1975, residing in Hyatt Lake, Condon, Port Orford, and eventually Lebanon where she spent the remainder of her life engaged in guiding her children to adulthood and also raising animals on her property, which she enjoyed. She was well known for breeding cavies under the name “Jola” and especially loved her pitbull Nitro.

She leaves behind a treasure trove of photos, letters, and memories.

Irene is survived by her sons Micah Jones of Lebanon, and Wes Jones of San Diego, as well as her 2 grandchildren Sophia and Michael Jones. She was predeceased by her parents, Emile and Marie Rose Lapointe, her siblings Robert A Lapointe, Marcel R. LaPointe, Donald G. Lapointe, and Lucille A. Lapointe. Irene will receive a Funeral Liturgy at St. Marie Catholic Church where she was Baptized and will be buried with her parents at Mt. Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum in Manchester, NH on August 5, 2023.

A service will be held for friends and family in Lebanon, OR at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, February 18 at 11:00 a.m.