Irene Agnes Mitchell (Ellison)

July 29, 1933 - December 3, 2021

Irene was born at home in Albany. She passed away December 3 in Sumner, Washington.

Irene, the wife of Tommy Mitchell, married November 15, 1952.

The mother of Norm, Tim, Pamela, Pat, Kelly, and John Sr.

The grandmother to Jason, Eric, Justen, Dustin, John Jr., Tyler, Tait, and Darcy.

And the great-grandmother to Isabella, Tyrell, Keyonna, Sarah, Adaline, Van and Vada.

She enjoyed knitting, quilt making, puzzles, gardening, cooking and baking.

She is joined in Heaven by her husband, Tommy, son, Pat, and grandson Jason, as well as brothers and sisters, mother and father.