August 26, 1934 – January 4, 2021

Ira Essel Woods passed away at his home on January 4, 2021, at age 86. Essel was born August 26, 1934 in Watts, Oklahoma, the second of seven children born to Ira Issac Woods and Mable Jewel (Boles) Woods.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Billy Dale and George Issac, and sisters, Betty Jewel and Francis Helen. His family moved many times as he was growing up and returned to Watts when he was a teen. That is where he met the girl who captured his heart for nearly 70 years.

Essel married Rena Gordon on March 18, 1952 and never looked back as they added three wonderful children and five amazing grandchildren to the family. The family moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1962 when Essel took a job with Sunshine Biscuits. After a few years he went to work for Richey's Markets in Corvallis and Albany where he worked until retirement. Essel enjoyed gardening (and sharing the bounty), fishing and family activities.