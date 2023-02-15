July 26, 1938 - February 9, 2023

Ione Lydia Stubblefield, daughter of Perry and Vera Morrell, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, in Albany, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Born in Renton, Washington, on July 26, 1938, she was raised in Issaquah. In 1954, the family moved to Silverton, Oregon when her father Perry purchased a Ford dealership.

From the early 1980s throughout the 1990s, Ione operated the custom framing shop Will Mat'er in Albany. She enjoyed quilting and extensively traveled with husband Wayne in their RV.

Ione is survived by her sister Bev Larson of Placitas, New Mexico, husband of 66 years, Wayne Stubblefield, their 4 children, Mike Stubblefield (Cheryl), Becky Farris (Dale), Bobbi Jo Hardy (Cliff) and Teresa Skreen (Mitch); and their 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Mennonite Village Foundation of Albany, or Hospice of Albany. No services are planned. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.