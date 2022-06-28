Ingrid Brigitta Halvardson

April 23, 1930 - June 26, 2022

Ingrid Birgitta (Lindquist) Halvardson, 92, of Albany, passed away peacefully with family by her side.

She was born in Eskilstuna, Sweden to Karl and Ebba Lindquist. In her youth she worked as a ladies hat designer.

She married Lars Halvardson on July 25, 1953, in Eskilstuna, Sweden.

Lars and Ingrid immigrated to America in 1961 with two children and one on the way. Starting in Illinois and settling down in Albany in 1963.

Ingrid co-owned and operated the family business, Lars Foreign Cars, with her husband.

She was a member of the Eagles and American legion. It was there that she and Lars would enjoy dancing on the weekends.

She is survived by her children; sons Lars "Dick" and Mats (Tina); daughter Liselotte (Jeff) Wehrli, all of Albany; four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband.

No public services will be held.

Contributions in her name may be made to Willamette Valley Hospice in care of AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home (www.aasum-dufour.com).