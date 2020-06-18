Ina Dorroh

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 13, 1921— May 27, 2020

Ina was born in Burnstad, North Dakota to Andrew and Rosina Weixel. She spent part of her childhood on an old homestead with 5 brothers and 2 sisters. When Ina was 13, they moved their family to Bismarck, North Dakota.

At 21, she married Virgil Alexander in June of 1943. He was in the Army at the time. Ina and Virgil bought a corner lot in Corvallis for $1,000 in September of 1946. Virgil built a small house in 1947, then added on to it for their growing family of two sons, Ken and Eugene.

While raising her family, Ina worked at the College Cleaners for many years. She walked back and forth to work every day, for she never acquired a driver’s license.

Ina remarried in May of 1971 to Ray Dorroh, who was a pilot during WW II. One of her highlights in life, was when her and Ray went to Switzerland in September of 1990. She always talked about that trip with the fondest of memories.

For several years, Ken drove Ina back to Bismarck to spend some time with her family. She enjoyed the family gatherings, meeting the new additions to the family and reminiscing with the old. Ina loved going back home!