Ina Dorroh

September 13, 1921— May 27, 2020
Ina was born in Burnstad, North Dakota to Andrew and Rosina Weixel. She spent part of her childhood on an old homestead with 5 brothers and 2 sisters. When Ina was 13, they moved their family to Bismarck, North Dakota.
At 21, she married Virgil Alexander in June of 1943. He was in the Army at the time. Ina and Virgil bought a corner lot in Corvallis for $1,000 in September of 1946. Virgil built a small house in 1947, then added on to it for their growing family of two sons, Ken and Eugene.
While raising her family, Ina worked at the College Cleaners for many years. She walked back and forth to work every day, for she never acquired a driver’s license.
Ina remarried in May of 1971 to Ray Dorroh, who was a pilot during WW II. One of her highlights in life, was when her and Ray went to Switzerland in September of 1990. She always talked about that trip with the fondest of memories.
For several years, Ken drove Ina back to Bismarck to spend some time with her family. She enjoyed the family gatherings, meeting the new additions to the family and reminiscing with the old. Ina loved going back home!
Having family around was important to her. Both Eugene and Ken were very attentive sons and saw or talked to her daily. The family gatherings and holidays were full of laughter. She loved being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Talk about an avid collector of “treasures” oh my! She always found stuff at The Arc, Goodwill and various thrift stores. She would clean the items up and either sell them at her garage sale or give as gifts to family and friends. Collecting treasures was a daily adventure for Eugene and her.
She loved working in her yard tending to her roses, dahlias, and vegetable garden. You could find Ina sitting amongst her flowers or under the carport watching and waving at people going by. Many a time’s people would stop by and visit with her. They loved her laugh and the sparkle in her eyes. She was a gem!
She is survived by her two sons, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and one on the way.
Ina passed away peacefully and will now join all her brothers and sisters. She will be greatly missed by all!
You may leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
