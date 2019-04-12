April 3, 1937 — March 2, 2019
Beth Winn (Robison), of Corvallis, was surrounded by family when she returned home into the arms of her Lord on March 2, 2019, after a long battle with COPD.
She was born April 3, 1937 in Albany and was the second child of three born to Alvin and Elizabeth Robison. Beth graduated from Jefferson High School, Class of 1955.
She is survived by her older brother, Richard Robison; her children, Tyler Winn, Tim Winn, Tracie Weeder (Winn); seven grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
In 1961, Beth and Robert Winn, made their home in Corvallis, on an acreage that was originally in the Robison Family. Many years were spent building the family farm. She found great joy in spending time with her children and extended family. Throughout her 58 years in the Corvallis community, much of her time was spent volunteering, including time with Women for Agriculture, Assistance League, and SMART (a program that works with elementary age children to improve reading skills). Of all her activities, those that worked with children were the ones she enjoyed most.
Outside of volunteering and time spent with family, Beth also cherished art and writing, spending many hours creating. Though her roots stayed in Corvallis, she also loved to travel and was able to visit many different countries during retirement.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. on May 11, 2019 at Calvin Presbyterian Church, located at 1736 NW Dixon St., Corvallis.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SMART reading program in her memory at https://getsmartoregon13490.thankyou4caring.org/pages/tribute-donation-form. If you experience any difficulties in this process, please contact Kari Rosenfeld at krosenfeld@getsmartoregon.org or 541-726-3302. If you would prefer, a check can be mailed to the following address (with “in memory of Beth Winn” in the memo line): SMART (Start Making A Reader Today), Attn: Kari Rosenfeld, 500 Main St., Suite D, Springfield, OR 97477.