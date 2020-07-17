× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 10, 1958 — July 14, 2020

Imelda W. Lewis of Waldport, Oregon passed away peacefully in the early hours of July 14 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, with her spouse Sammi, and friends by her side. She was 62 years young. Imelda was born in Morristown, New Jersey and grew up in Long Valley New Jersey. As a young person, she was always scouring the rock walls and woods of north Jersey for snakes, sometimes bringing them home wrapped around her arm. She also loved raccoons and raised several orphaned babies. Most of all, Mel loved to fish.

As a young adult, she moved to Oregon and fell in love with the Pacific Northwest, living largely in and around Portland. She was happiest spending a day fishing one of the rivers and bringing home sturgeon or other fish.

Eventually Mel moved home to Pennsylvania to be closer to her parents as they aged. A few years later, she reconnected with an old friend through Facebook and ended up moving to northern Minnesota to be together, before making a last move to her beloved Oregon coast.

Mel is survived by her spouse, Sammi McPherson, the love her life. Mel is also survived by brother Michael Lewis and wife Karen; sister Chris Lewis and husband Mark Lacatena, sister Andrea Lewis and spouse Jerry Brown, as well as two nephews, a niece and two grand-nieces.

Mel will be cremated and a celebration of her life held sometime in the future. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.

