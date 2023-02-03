Dec. 17, 1931 - Jan. 29, 2023

Illa Woodward Atwood Draper died January 29, 2023, in her home at Waverly Place with her family by her side 11 days after suffering a heart attack. She was born December 17, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, to William Woodward from England and Clarissa Jensen Woodward from Wyoming. She was the third of four children. Her family moved to Long Beach, California when she was seven. She was raised with lots of visits to the ocean, Knott's Berry Farm, Tijuana, and later Disneyland. She attended Pomona High School, Class of '49, where she was the fastest typist in the school, and attended San Antonio College.

Illa married Melvin Boyd Atwood on April 12, 1951. They had two children; David Atwood (Gwen) and Ilynn Atwood Winn (Darcy) and lived on the Atwood family farm in Spanish Fork, Utah. After moving to California for a few years, the family moved to Corvallis where Illa worked for Ringo & Walton Attorneys as a legal secretary. In 1964, Illa went to OSU to become a teacher and after graduation moved to Portland and Forest Grove. The family moved to Albany in 1968. She lived in Rockport, Texas for a few years after retirement before returning to Albany.

Over the course of her life, she taught at Wilson High School in Portland, Forest Grove High School, Albany Union High School, and retired from LinnBenton Community College. While teaching at Forest Grove, our family gained Dottie Triplett Farnsworth (Lloyd) as a daughter/sister of the heart. For a year, Illa worked for the Oregon Board of Education. Just one example of her love of teaching- In 1971, she and two other adults took a busload of Albany students to an FBLA Conference in Miami and onto the Bahamas. The adults took turns driving the bus. Illa went on to get her Masters Degree and considered a Doctorate and working for OSU, but found she would make more money at LBCC. She earned many awards for her teaching; National Business Education Teacher of the Year, Post Secondary National Teacher of the Year for multiple years, as well as being the President of the Oregon Vocational Association. Illa was asked to be a keynote speaker at a number of national conferences in her field. Because Illa had worked for Ringo & Walton Attorneys, she had the privilege of writing a textbook called Law Office Procedures of McGraw/Hill Publishing Company. Many of the attorneys in Albany would call her to hire her students because they were so well taught.

While living on Riverside Drive, many folks enjoyed Illa's "everyone's welcome/the more the merrier" philosophy. She had a pool and a play structure put in the backyard so that her house would be the fun house. So many enjoyed their summers out there!

Illa was a woman of many talents in which she would immerse herself. She was a lifelong genealogist. She liked doing ceramics, so they bought the molds, kiln, etc. She had a Holiday Boutique at her Riverside home where she and other crafters could sell their creations. Machine embroidering and quilting were her final crafts. If she had been born in today's time, we believe she would have been an archaeologist. She loved it! She learned how to read Hebrew and hieroglyphics. She was so excited when she could go on digs.

She loved the ocean and traveling. In 1966, she took David & Ilynn to England, Scotland, & Wales along with her parents for the summer. They traveled by bus to NYC, and then took the H.R.M.S. Sylvania to

visit her father's family. She traveled the world visiting all seven continents. She loved the Holy Lands and returned there often. She visited all 50 states and the Canadian provinces many times. You had to ask her where she hadn't been in the world for a shorter list. Illa wrote some textbooks and on the royalties from them, she took each of her grandchildren anywhere they wanted to go in the world. Her 11 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren meant the world to her!

Illa was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her whole life. She served wherever she was asked to serve; women's organization, teaching adults and youth, leading the singing, etc. She LOVED helping others. She was a scholar of the scriptures and read them daily. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister; Marilyn Petty, brothers; Carter and Billy Woodward, granddaughter; Hiilani Winn, great granddaughter; Ashlee Rayner and two husbands. Illa is survived by son David Atwood (Gwen) and their children Melayne Barker (Keith), Linda Rayner, Becky Morse (Doug), Richard Atwood (Emily), Will Atwood (Madison), Sarah Miskell (Brian), and Dan Atwood. She is also survived by daughter Ilynn Winn (Darcy) and their children Brad Winn (Amanda),

Trevor Winn (Lesley), Andy Winn (Makenna), and Riley Winn. As well as daughter Dottie Farnsworth (Lloyd) and family, and one sister-in-law, Sandra Woodward, and many nieces and nephews.

Her burial will be followed by a memorial service Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:30am. It will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2850 Grand Prairie Rd SE, Albany, OR The plan is to celebrate her amazing life with remembrances, songs, food, videos, displays, and an open mic, and friendship. So, come and share your stories with her family. Go to www.fisherfuneralhome.com for more information. Instead of flowers, she would rather you donate to Fish of Albany where she volunteered.