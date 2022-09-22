April 13, 1923 – September 17, 2022

Ilene J. Arbogast, 99, of Springfield, formerly of Lebanon, died September 17, 2022 at her home.

Ilene was born April 13, 1923 in Burley, Idaho the daughter of Einer and Nellie (Smith) Johnson, she was the 7th of 9 children. Ilene was raised in Burley, Idaho and married Allan Arbogast on April 21, 1940 in Rupert, Idaho. They moved to Lebanon in 1953 where they raised their family. They moved to Eugene in 1971. Allan preceded her in death in 1994.

Ilene was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had belonged to the Lebanon Elks Lodge, Shadow Hills Golf Course, and the Oakway Spa for 40 years. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, and dancing. Ilene had made many beautiful quilts, pillows and stuffed toys and had crocheted many afghans and doilies.

Ilene was preceded in death by her husband Allan, son Leland and six brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her children: Gus Arbogast, Calvin Arbogast, Sherry Cochran, and Darrell Arbogast; 21 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Ethan Zakes Foundation, PO Box 401, Shaw Island, WA 98286.