April 4, 1944 – April 11, 2020

Ilene Boyce Holding, 76, of Lebanon, passed away on April 11, 2020 in Corvallis.

Ilene was born on April 4, 1944 in Edgemont, Utah to Maxine (Black) and James Afton Boyce. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior on May13, 1984.

Ilene loved spending time with her family. Camping in the summer and tubing in the winter. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards. She collected elephants and loved the color blue.

Ilene was an incredibly talented self-taught artist. She loved to create art through the use of woodworking. She started with carving and progressed to become an award-winning intarsia artist.

Her greatest achievement was the family that she made and the love that she inspired in her children and grandchildren.

Her parents, her husband, Kirk Merrill Holding, sister Marilyn Marie Tippetts, brothers Robert Black Boyce and David Ross Boyce, preceded Ilene in death.