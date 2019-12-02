May 6, 1945 — November 11, 2019
Ielean Cox-Rouse was born May 6, 1945 in Lebanon. She passed away November 11 at her home in Pacific City after a year-long battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband Larry Rouse, two sons and five grandchildren. Brad Cox and wife Buckley, daughters Ashely and Maddie and son Seth all reside in Eagle Point. Wade Cox and wife Danelle, daughter Katelyn and son Kyle reside in the Albany area. Larry’s son Greg Rouse and his wife Stephanie reside in Corvallis. Her sister Sharon Wilson and her husband Roger of Jefferson and her brother Duane Miller and wife Ruth of Prineville.
You have free articles remaining.
Ielean spent her childhood with her parents Lloyd and Agnes Miller in Crabtree. She attended school there through the eighth grade then attended Albany Union High School from which she graduated in 1963. Ielean worked for the Oregon Department of Justice for several years before retiring to her home in Pacific City with Larry. She was an avid fisher woman, outdoors person and conservationist as well as being very involved in local and county politics and activities.
A celebration of life is planned to be held in Pacific City later in the spring. Donations to your favorite charity in Ielean’s name would be welcomed by the family.