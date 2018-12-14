June 19, 1924 — November 29, 2018
Ida Olivia Hurst was born in Mayger, Oregon on June 19, 1924 to Oscar and Ida (Olsson) Carlson.
Ida passed away on November 29, 2018 at the age of 94.
She attended elementary school in Rainier and lost her mother at the age of 12. Her father returned to Finland and the eight children were then raised in Oregon. Ida graduated from Clatskanie High School as salutatorian and went on to major in journalism at Willamette University.
She met Walter Hurst in Portland and they were married on March 17, 1947. They lived in Prescott, Oregon and later moved back to Portland. Ida worked as a secretary for MHCC and later the University of Portland.
After retirement they lived in Lebanon and after Walt’s passing, Ida moved to Salem/Keizer area.
Ida is survived by her daughter, Marcine (Jim) Hays; her son, Jack (Edwinna) Hurst; her brother, Charlie Mattinen; six grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where services were held with burial at Twin Oaks Memorial Park in Albany.