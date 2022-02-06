Ida Mae St. John

After graduating from Corvallis High School in 1964, she attended Merit Davis School of Commerce. She started her first job at the Liberty Street Montgomery Wards in Salem and enjoyed working in many operational areas for Montgomery Wards until it closed its doors at the Commercial Street location in 2001. Upon retiring, she volunteered her time at the Salem Union Gospel Mission.

Ida Mae loved trips to the Oregon Coast and Canada with friends and family. She enjoyed flower gardening, first in her apartment and then at her home on Rural Ave in Salem. Ida Mae loved all things Elvis. She was also fond of cats, having her own, as well as taking care of any stray neighborhood cats lucky enough to cross her path. She had a passion for photography, and always preferred to take a photograph, rather than be photographed. Ida Mae enjoyed baking special cakes and candies, as well as gingerbread houses, with and for children of family and friends. She also had a deep love for all things historical, and was the keeper of family records dating back before the Civil War.