Hylah Ellen Cauley

November 13, 1938 – April 5, 2023

Hylah Ellen Cauley, 84, of Otis, died, April 5, 2023 in Lebanon.

Hylah was born November 13, 1938 in Portland, Oregon the daughter of John and Mary (Fraley) Eaton. She moved with her family to a farm in Troutdale in 1946. She moved to Yamhill in 1972, where she raised her family.

Hylah had held many jobs over the years. Van's Drive Inn in the 60's was one of her favorites. She had also worked Birds Eye Cannery, K-Mart, Norpac, World Mark and Chinook Winds. She moved to Otis, Oregon after her children were grown, and continued there for retirement.

She enjoyed Horses, spending time with family and friends, her dog Grover and OSU Beaver Football.

She was also a sponsor for Shriners and St. Joseph Indian School.She is survived by her daughters Hylah Moncy and Merrilee McLean, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother John Eaton and sister Mary Eaton.

Private interment will be at Riverview Cemetery in Portland. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.