Hugh Michael Bryson

November 10, 1936 - August 2, 2021

On August 2nd, 2021, Hugh Bryson passed away at Riverbend Heart Hospital in Oregon at the age of 84 years.

Hugh was born November 10th, 1936, to Ida and Michael Bryson in Modesto, California.

After graduation, Hugh did two tours of service in Vietnam.

Hugh lived a very adventurous life by becoming a jockey, riding broncs and bulls, and race car driving.

He moved to Oregon in the 1960s and went to work for Teledyne Wah Chang, where he retired in 2000.

Hugh leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Betty Bryson; children Terria Way, Glenn Smith, Cindy Smith, Evonne Riggs, Brad Ferguson, Brian Ferguson, and daughter Linda who preceded him in death. In addition, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, a sister Claudia Howard, and a brother Don Bryson who preceded him in passing.

A celebration of life will follow at a later date.