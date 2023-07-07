October 3, 1923 - June 22, 2023

On the morning of June 22, 2023 Hugh F Jeffrey passed away quietly at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon. He was 99 years old.

Hugh's journey began on a dry land cotton farm near Sylvester, Texas, where he spent his formative years. He received his education in small country schools and distinguished himself by earning the Valedictorian award upon graduating from high school at the age of 16. Continuing his pursuit of education, he attended Hardin-Simmons in Texas for two years before embarking on his military service in the army in 1942. While stationed at Camp Adair near Corvallis Oregon, he first met the love of his life, Carol Deane Park. Hugh served with great honor in the Signal Corps, stationed in the China/Burma/India theater for three years until the conclusion of World War II. He ended his military duty in 1946.

After his return to the United States, he relocated to Oregon and married Carol soon thereafter. He finished his education at Oregon State University. After a short time in Portland, the family returned to Corvallis and dad took a position on campus. A significant portion of Hugh's professional career was dedicated to the Business department at OSU, where he worked diligently for 35 years and ultimately served as the Director of Business Affairs until his retirement in 1985.

Carol and Hugh had a wonderful marriage for 62 years. They raised eight children that brought them joy and fulfillment over the years. Carol passed away October 24, 2007, leaving Hugh with his surviving children and their spouses as listed here: Dennis and Rachel Jeffrey, Denny and Chris Pastega, Mark and Dee Jeffrey, Doug and JoAnn Jeffrey, Ron and Lori Jeffrey, Dan and Marilyn Eischen, Steve and Karen Jeffrey, Kerry and Sheryl Petersen. Additionally, he will be remembered by his 29 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.

Hugh actively participated in various community organizations, including the Gideons, Kiwanis, and Rotary Club. He also generously contributed his time to Dial a Bus and Meals on Wheels, exemplifying his commitment to assisting others. His unwavering faith led him to be a longstanding member of First Baptist Church for an impressive 75 years. He also served as a deacon in the church for many years. Hugh loved God, family, sports, and gardening.

To celebrate his remarkable life, a memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Corvallis, Oregon on July 29th at 10:30am. This occasion will serve as a fitting tribute to honor the memory of Hugh F Jeffrey. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com