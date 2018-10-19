1935 — 2018
Howard was born in Baker, Montana to Lyelle and Frieda Poppleton. He came to Oregon as a fourth grader when his family settled in Silverton. He was a member of the Silverton High School class of 1953 and graduated in 1958 from Oregon State with a degree in chemical engineering.
In December 1956, Howard married the love of his life, Sharon Gibby. As an only child, he reveled in joining her large and active clan. Just a week after marrying, he went to work for the Bureau of Mines, U.S. Department of the Interior. Over a 38-year career, he rose from student trainee to Deputy Research Director of the Albany Research Center.
Howard instilled a love of the outdoors in his children. His family fondly remembers frequent weekend camping trips to Horseshoe Lake with friends. He played and was the victim of many silly pranks. He was also fascinated with old technology, and family vacations often meant poking around old mining areas or visiting living history museums. He was a fount of knowledge and could tell you a little something about almost any subject.
He also knew a lot of people. His family always expected that any trip into town would take longer than expected because he would see people he knew and stop to chat.
Honor, integrity, and love defined Howard. His children and grandchildren knew that the worst punishment for misbehavior was his disappointment. Yet he was always forgiving, apologized for his own faults, and worked to be a better person. One of his grandsons, in a seventh grade paper about Howard, wrote, “Grandpa is the best grandpa I know because he is himself.”
Always a joiner and a leader, Howard remained active in community affairs well into retirement. Among his activities were Habitat for Humanity, Chamber of Commerce, Albany Regional Museum, and especially, his church.
He loved and was loved by his wife of nearly 62 years, Sharon; son, Jay, of Corvallis; daughter, Lisa Farnam and her husband, Jay, of Edina, Minnesota; and three Farnam grandsons—Derek, of Chicago; Ian, of Minneapolis; and Colin, of Edina. Also in-laws, Lee and Eleanor Gibby, Harlan Miller, and Larry Millington; cousin, Faye Schultheis; and a myriad of nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no service.
Memorials may be made to First Church of Christ, Scientist, 537 7th Ave. SW, Albany 97321, or Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S, Albany 97321.