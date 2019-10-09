December 13, 1939 — October 2, 2019
Howard Kay Preston, born December 13, 1939 in Lebanon to Harold Martin Preston and Euzell (Prince) Preston
He passed away peacefully at home on October 2, 2019.
Kay attended school in Lebanon, graduating from Lebanon Union High School in 1958. He attended college in the Portland area prior to entering the US Army. He served in the Vietnam War from 1962 through 1964.
The majority of Kay’s career was spent in industrial, commercial and residential construction in the Utah and Idaho areas, but he was happiest when using those skills to help family, friends and his church community.
Kay was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and landscaping — with the lawnmower. He was well known for his special poetry, lively storytelling and wonderful sense of humor. To him, life was just a giggle.
Kay is survived by his daughter, Terri (Preston) Hodges and her husband, P. Glenn Hodges of Lebanon; step-daughter, Jodi (Schneider) Bailey and her husband, John L Bailey of Fargo, North Dakota; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Kay was proceed in death by his parents, Harold and Euzell; and sisters, Dona Jean Plagmann and Lurlyn Marciel Eriksen.
The funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 12 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955 S. Fifth St. in Lebanon, with a private family graveside service at Providence Cemetery immediately following.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 West Grant Street, Lebanon, OR 97355.