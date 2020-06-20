Howard D. Brown

May 22, 1940 – December 27, 2019

On December 27, 2019, we said goodbye to our husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Howard D. Brown.

He was born May 22, 1940 to George and Christina (Nave) Brown. He married the love of his life, Clarice Woolsey in 1981. He will be remembered for his kindness, the love for his family and friends, and his love for holiday light decorating. He will be missed by many. Howard requested no services. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home & Crematory handled the arrangements. www.demossdurdan.com

