Howard Clayton Lindgren

February 12, 1935 - April 20, 2022

Howard was born in Chicago, Illinois to Arthur and Amy Lindgren, he was one of three siblings. Howard was raised in Duluth, Minnesota. As a young boy he was eager to work, he was a paper boy, caddy boy, and did yard work for anyone who needed it. He graduated in 1953 from Denfield High School in Duluth.

Howard's love for airplanes led to four years in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic.

Howard met Darlene Rabideau of Cloquet, Minnesota and they soon wed in 1960. After being married, they moved to San Jose, California where their two daughters Tondra and Susan were born. They lived there for 9 years.

Howard and Darlene visited relatives in Oregon and loved it so much they soon called Lebanon, Oregon home, where they resided for 53 years. After moving, Howard found a job in 1969 which he later retired from as a lead operator of Pope & Talbot in 1996. He made many lifelong friends. He was a member of the American Legion and a member of Christ Community Lutheran Church.

Howard and Darlene loved traveling to see family and friends or with friends to tour many places. He enjoyed football, hockey, golfing, horse racing, and was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. He kept very busy attending his grandkids' sporting events and enjoying his weekly meals with family and friends. His later years were filled with creating memories with loved ones, playing poker, and spontaneous casino trips. He had a heart of gold, was so kind, and a man of his word. He will be greatly missed and thought of often. He lived life to the fullest.

Howard is preceded in death by his wife Darlene. He is survived by his two daughters Tondra Braught and Susan Webber. His grandchildren Breanne Bishop, Crystal Henderson, Melissa Zhiltzov, Candace Johnston, and Brian and Cody Braught. Twenty two great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Howard's celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Christ Community Lutheran Church in Lebanon. A reception to follow at the American Legion. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.