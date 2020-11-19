September 7, 1979 – November 12, 2020

Homan Hamedanizadeh, 41, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born in Shiraz, Iran to Hooshmand and Parvin (Zarghani) Hamedanizadeh.

Homan came to Oregon in 1984 with his family. He grew up in Albany and graduated from West Albany High School in 1998. He has lived in Sweet Home for the past seven years.

Homan worked at Target Distribution Center for 14 years. He graduated from Oregon State University in the spring of 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences, which was his passion. Homan then began to work with the Calapooia Watershed Council and the United States Forest Service. He was remembered by his co-workers as a kind, caring and charismatic member of the Sweet Home Ranger District, often finding ways to improve the quality of the data they collected. He jumped in with both feet to help out with the fires this summer. His positive attitude, passion for all things aquatic, spirit of helpfulness and his smile will be greatly missed.