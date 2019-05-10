September 23, 1929 - May 3, 2019
Herbert was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Herbert LeRoy and Dorothy Bisbing Wheitsel.
In 1947, Herbert joined the United States Navy. He served 21 years during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He served on the U.S.S. Missouri during the Korean War. As a Chief Petty Officer Tradevman (trainer), he served at 18 Naval Commands, including the War College at Newport, Rhode Island and at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. His work as a trainer was recognized as a “subject of pride” to the Commanding Officers he served under.
In 1956, he married Joan Roberta Weidenmoyer and together they raised three children. Herbert retired from the Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer in 1967 and moved his family to Quakertown, Pennsylvania. There Hebert worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Employment, where he was the Veterans’ representative, for 25 years.
In 2013, Herbert moved to Albany to be closer to his daughter, Brenda and family. He became a much loved resident at Brookdale Grand Prairie and was a member of Crabtree Christian Church.
Herbert followed his Heavenly Father’s final orders, and was called home after a short stay at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
He was preceded in death by his parents; baby sister, Helen; sister, Lydia; wife, Joan; and daughter, Wanda Jo.
He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Homar (Frank); son Patrick Wheitsel; grandchildren, Katie Jefferson, Zach Wheitsel, and Victoria Wheitsel; four great-grandchildren, Hannah Webb (Trent), Emma Jefferson, Alan Jefferson, and Caden Jefferson; and one great-great-grandchild to be.
There will be a celebration of life for Herbert at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 17. This will be held in the Willamette Room at Brookdale Grand Prairie in Albany.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House at 4600 Evergreen St SE, Albany Oregon 97322.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.