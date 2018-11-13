October 27, 1931 — November 4, 2018
Herbert Jenkins, 87, of Albany passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018.
Born in Shawnee, Oklahoma to John and Eula (Harris) Jenkins, Herb was raised in Oklahoma and Texas. His family moved to California in the 1940’s and then to a small community west of Riverside, California called Glen Avon in 1947 where he grew up.
He entered the US Navy in 1951 and served during the Korean Conflict.
Upon his discharge, Herb returned to Glen Avon and married Barbara Norton on August 6, 1955 in Riverside and they enjoyed 63 years together.
Herb worked for CalGas in Riverside and transferred to Albany with them in 1968. He then worked as a metal worker with Wah Chang in Albany.
Herb was a member of the Albany Eagles Club, the Yuma, Arizona Elks, and Albany American Legion Post 10.
Herb loved his home and all of their animals. He always had a string of cats following him on his rounds of the property. He will always be remembered for his dry sense of humor and his love of family.
Herb is survived by his wife, Barbara of Albany; daughters, Georgie Lee Lowell and husband Buddy, and Geri Lynn Jenkins and husband Ave Giddings, all of Albany; twin brother, Hillard of Glen Avon, California; grandchildren, Andrew Gale Lowell and Caitlin Eula-Rose Lowell; and great-grandchildren, Montanna Belle Crowell and Zachary Leif Lowell.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 16 at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Riverside, California.
Contributions may be made to Safe Haven Humane Society in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.