September 21, 1948 — October 27, 2018
It is with great sadness that the family of Herb Hull share news of his passing after a long hard fight with cancer on October 27, 2018. Herb had recently celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary and 70th birthday with family and friends.
Adopted at six months old by Ralph and Margaret Hull, Herb was a lifelong resident of Benton County where he graduated from Monroe High School in 1966.
At age seventeen he joined the United States Navy, serving tours in Vietnam, Okinawa and many other areas around the world.
After returning home from the Navy, Herb took business courses at Lane Community College and worked for his father at Hull Oakes Lumber Company.
In 1968, he married Sandy Horning in Monroe and in 1970 they built their family home in Bellfountain, where they’ve lived since, raising their three daughters and enjoying time with beloved pets, livestock and wildlife.
Herb enjoyed business ownership and operations and his endeavors included a Christmas tree farm, timber and logging ventures and multi-purpose commercial properties. He also served for many years as president of his father’s charitable foundation and has served on many boards and committees over the years.
Herb was a proud American and Veteran and loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed his Hereford cattle, traveling, hunting, coaching and sports - especially softball and baseball, which he played for many years and reminisced about much longer.
Herb is survived by his wife, Sandy and their family, Nancy Hull (and Spike McCay) of Monroe, Amy Hull (and Mike Kilgore) of Bend, Oregon, Carrie Turner of Scottsdale, Arizona; and grandchildren, Reid Stubbs of Bend and Hannah Stubbs of Oxford, Mississippi.
Herb had requested no public service and asked that if desired, donations in his name be made to the charity of your choice.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.