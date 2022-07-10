September 19, 1942 - June 05, 2022

Henry W. Schaup passed away quietly at home in Redmond, Oregon from the effects of a stroke at the age of 79 the morning of June 5, 2022. He was Emeritus Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon where he taught and did basic and applied scientific research for about 25 years.

Henry was born in Homestead, Pennsylvania to Henry and Margaret Schaup. He was the first of four sons in a steel mill family. Bill, Chuck, and Tim were his younger brothers. He had many fond memories of Pittsburgh and his family that he shared. One story was of going to the local beer garden when he was a toddler where little Henry was served a shot glass of beer alongside his uncle. He delivered two newspapers in his hilly neighborhood.

Henry persevered and went to college against all odds, earning a Bachelors degree in Biology from The College of Steubenville while living with his much-loved aunt, Ann Marie Schaup. He went on to complete his PhD degree in Physiology and Biophysics at Colorado State University under Jay Best. He then held two postdoctoral positions, first in the Zoology Department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison with Charles Kurland, and then in the Department of Microbiology with Carl Woese at the University of Illinois. George Beaudreau and Dan Selivonchick were close collaborators among many other colleagues at Oregon State University. His research and teaching were inspired by these rich experiences.

Henry was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. His immediate family surviving him are his wife of 55 years, Miriam "Jamie" (Jameson) Schaup; daughter Lisa Schaup and her son (grandson) Jeronemo Rodgers; son Henry Schaup and his wife Michiyo "Miya" Yanagida. Among the "character-building" experiences his family and friends shared with him were fishing Clear Lake, cross-country skiing, hiking, bicycling in Europe, sailing, concerts, and museums. These times will be recalled and retold for years.

Henry had a wonderful sense of humor and was ever an optimist. He was a master storyteller. He enjoyed his biochemistry career, thinking about new concepts in a time of rapid discoveries. He also was interested in current events, read science fiction and history, listened to beautiful music, and found joy in the creative arts. Henry was a constant and generous friend. He was a fine conversationalist who had a wealth of knowledge on an impressive array of subjects. He easily related with many people of diverse backgrounds.

Henry and Miriam built a cedar home retirement retreat at Little Whale Cove, in beautiful Depoe Bay, Oregon. After retiring, in summers they sailed Puget Sound, San Juan Islands, Canadian Gulf Islands, and Desolation Sound waters of the Salish Sea on their Newport 30 sailboat, Jules. Lasting friendships endured with sailors who all began with small Ranger 20 boats. During spring and fall, they traveled worldwide to many beautiful places in the United States and Canada, Europe, South America, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. In later years, they moved to Redmond, Oregon. Henry loved both the coast and the mountains in Oregon.

He was a heartfelt and unafraid adventurer who will be truly missed. We lift a pint of beer or a glass of wine to him and wish him well on his travels beyond.

Please consider contributing to your local public library as a tribute to Henry.