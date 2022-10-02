November 10, 1942 - June 24, 2022

Henry Ray Streed, aged 79, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Beaverton, Oregon. He was born on November 10, 1942, to Henry and Luella Streed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He spent his youth in Hallock, Minnesota, where he played football, basketball and ran track. He loved to regale friends and family about his time growing up in Northern Minnesota. He would often tell stories about how he would walk to school in freezing temperatures in waist deep snow, uphill, both ways. He would also talk about his pet fox and how it would play and sleep with the family dogs.

Henry attended the University of North Dakota where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. During college, Henry met his wife, Carol, and they were married on August 8, 1964, in Williston, North Dakota. During the first ten years of their marriage, the couple moved eleven times due to Henry's work. Also, during this time, the couple had three daughters, Diana, Barbara, and Kathryn. The family spent a multi-year stint in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, before finally settling down in Corvallis, Oregon, in 1975. Henry spent most of his career at CH2MHill.

Henry designed and worked on power substations and later, wind farms. He was a trouble shooter and project manager that took him to Alaska, California, Hawaii, Florida, Louisiana, Guam and Sweden for months at a time. Even though his work would frequently take him away from his family, he always made sure to come home nearly every weekend. He especially loved the family bike rides from Corvallis to Philomath, always ending up at the Dairy Queen for a treat. He made each of his daughters feel special and made sure to cultivate their individual interests. He would always say that, "nothing you do for a child is ever wasted."

Henry and Carol moved to Beaverton in 1994 when Henry changed companies from CH2MHill to Black and Veatch. After Henry retired, he was sure that he was supposed to get a motor home and travel. After a few trips to the beach, Henry and Carol decided that the motor home life wasn't for them, but they loved the calm nature of the beach. So, the motor was sold and the Salishan condo was purchased. Henry enjoyed watching the tides and looking for ships on the horizon with his telescope and binoculars. He would find out the name of the ship, where it was coming from, where it was going and what it was carrying. During his retirement years, he wrote a book of short stories called Kittson County. He was also very interested in astronomy and was a fantastic artist. He had an incredibly witty sense of humor. Every Sunday, for decades, you could always find Henry laying on the living room couch listening and chuckling along to Garrison Keillor on the radio. After which he would take a cap nap even though he would say that he was only "resting his eyes." He will be greatly missed for his jokes, observations and stories.

Henry loved being a grandpa and enjoyed creating adventures for his granddaughter, Madeline. Every time he would go to the beach with Madeline, he would draw a treasure map and leave it somewhere where she would find it. Then the two would go off with shovels in hand to find the treasure that he had previously hidden.

Henry had a life-saving heart surgery in August of 2021. For the next ten months, he struggled to regain his strength and energy. He fought valiantly, but his heart muscle was too weak and it finally gave out.

Henry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol, daughters: Kathy (Joe) and Diana (Will); his granddaughter, Madeline; and his sister, Betty Emmel. Henry was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara, and his brother, Doug.

A graveside service was held on June 30, 2022, at Mountainside Cemetery of Scholls.