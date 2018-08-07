Subscribe for 17¢ / day

January 9, 1950 – August 4, 2018

Henry “Mike” Michael Gillispie, 68, of Albany, went home to be with his savior on Saturday, August 4, 2018.

Mike was born on January 9, 1950 in Hayward, California and graduated from Willamette High School in Eugene.

He served in the Army as an M.P. in Vietnam.

Mike loved his family and believed in Jesus Christ for everlasting life and loved going to church every Sunday. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the outdoors.

Mike is survived by his mother, Shirley Fitzgerald of Tangent; daughter, Cheri Ann Wilson of Eugene; granddaughter, Hillary Wilson of Eugene; brothers, Deane Morrow of Sweet Home and Jim Fitzgerald of Vita, Oregon; and sisters, Letha May of Albany and Debra Drean of Topock, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marion “Jake” Fitzgerald.

A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, August 10, 2018 at Fisher Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 10, 2018 at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. Bearers will be Jim Fitzgerald, Royce Boyd Jr., Michael Boyd, Deane Morrow, August May, and Rod Midkiff.

Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Henry Michael Gillispie
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments