Henry "Hank" G. Ketsdever

July 25, 1935 - January 3, 2023

Hank passed peacefully on January 3, 2023, in Salem, Oregon. Born July 25, 1935 in Reno, Nevada, he was known for his love of the outdoors, quick wit and kind-hearted nature.

Hank served his country with honor and distinction in the Army, Caisson Battery, 1st Battalion Group 3d Infantry (The Old Guard), at Arlington National Cemetery.

He worked at Wah Chang in several positions, finishing after 35 years as a Cold Mill operator, retiring in 1995.

Hank found peace and beauty in nature, with a passion for hunting, fishing, camping, and travel, especially the hidden nooks and crannies of Oregon.

He is survived by sons Bret Ketsdever, Troy Ketsdever, and Brad Ketsdever, his blood grandchildren, Adam Ketsdever and Freya Kammerud, his great-granddaughter Carly Ketsdever, and his brother Tom Ketsdever. He was preceded in death by his daughter Dena Kammerud, and his parents, Henry R. Ketsdever and Fern Ketsdever.

Friends and relatives are invited to a service on July 27, 2023, 10:00 AM, at Willamette Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Doernbecher Children's Hospital or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.