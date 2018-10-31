August 11, 1941 — October 20, 2018
Henry George “Mike” Mickalson, 77, of Lebanon, passed away at home on October 20, 2018.
He was born August 11, 1941 in Brownsville, Oregon to John L. and Edith Pearl (Washburn) Mickalson.
Henry is survived by his wife, Iva “Joyce” Mickalson; daughter, Randi Linn Johnson; sons, Scott and Toby Mickalson; brother, Randy Deardorff; sisters, Zelma Bailey and Shirley Ward; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray and Bill Mickalson; and his parents, John and Edith Mickalson.
Private family burial will take place at the Crawfordsville Union Cemetery in Crawfordsville, Oregon.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.