July 27, 2018 — July 30, 2018

Henry Davis Ropp, beloved son of Jordan and Seneca Ropp of Redmond, Oregon, was born on July 27 and passed on to be in heaven with Jesus on July 30, 2018 at St. Charles Hospital in Bend, Oregon.

He is dearly loved and remembered by his parents, big sister, Emalina; grandparents, Doug and Jane Ropp of Albany and Carl and Jo Lyne Walton of Halsey; uncles and aunts, Zach Walton of Corvallis, Jess and Greta Ropp of Albany, and Jason and Courtney Ropp of Goshen, Indiana; great-grandparents, Jesse and Velma Ropp of Albany and Don and Sharon Smith of Brownsville; and many cousins, relatives and friends.

A private graveside service as well as an open house in memory of Henry, for friends and family, will be held on Saturday August 11.

