November 20, 1938 — March 26, 2019
Helga was born in Des Moines, Iowa and lived out her life in Brownsville, Oregon.
She is survived by her husband, Dick C. Lunsford, who she had been married to for 65 years. They had four children, Clay, Kelly, Julie and Craig. All of them graduated from Central Linn High School.
She was a great mother and grandmother, who always took time for all the special needs of her family. She was the best cook and baker ever.
She will be missed by all of her family and friends.