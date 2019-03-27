December 13 1962 – March 16 2019
Helena Chapman, 56, of Portland passed away at her residence on March 16, 2019.
She was born in Rupert, Idaho to Gordon D. and Nancy C. (Huyette) Chapman. She graduated from Canby High School and attended many accounting seminars.
While Helena never married, she enjoyed being with her family and friends. She was a pink hat lady and enjoyed shopping, visiting the coast, fishing with her father and loved cooking with her mother.
She is survived by her mother and father; her sister, Bonita Jo McGraw; brothers, Ronald Chapman (wife Kelly Chapman), and Matthew Chapman (wife Deon Chapman); nieces, Alesia McGraw and Megan Mahon; nephews, Ethan McGraw, Michael Chapman, and Joshua Chapman; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, three grand-nieces, one grand-nephew, and many loving friends.
She is preceded in death by both her grandparents; and many aunts and uncles, including one great uncle who lived to be 99 years old.
She will be missed by all who loved her. She will be remembered with much love and smiles. Donations can be made in Helena’s honor to your preferred Diabetes Association or Safe Haven Humane Society.
A memorial service with a reception to follow will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday April 6, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home in Albany, OR.
Condolences can be left at fisherfuneralhome.com.