Helen Toews, 95, of Albany passed away Saturday at the Mennonite Home. A viewing will be from 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Fisher Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Scio Mennonite Church-Evergreen Congregation. For more information please visit www.fisherfuneralhome.com.