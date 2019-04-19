November 12, 1937 — April 13, 2019
Helen (Suzy) Johnson Vincent passed away on April 13, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She was 81.
Suzy was born on November 12, 1937 in Madison, Tennessee to Eugene and Helen Johnson. She was graduated from Vanderbilt University with a B.A. in liberal arts.
She married Charles David Vincent and raised three children while moving frequently for her husband's career in the U.S. Navy. They later divorced.
Suzy had a long career as a medical office manager in Falls Church and Alexandria, Virginia. She is survived by her children, Alexandra, Robert and Christopher; and four grandchildren.
Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.