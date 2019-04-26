December 15, 1920 — April 16 2019
Helen Mary Thomas, 98, passed away on Tuesday, April 16 at Butterfly Meadows in Lebanon. She was surrounded by family and love for many days before she left us.
Helen was born on December 15, 1920 in Medford, Oregon, the daughter of Herbert Stanley and May (Mordoff) Chirgwin. She lived and attended her schooling in the Medford area. She grew up playing and working in the orchards her father was tending and graduated top of her class from Medford High School. She then attended Willamette University where she majored in French. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with her BA in French in 1942. She also worked in a local library and tutored students on the side.
One of her students and friends was Mark Hatfield. While at Willamette, she met William (Bill) Thomas and they were married on December 19, 1943. This was a marriage that lasted 69 years, until he passed in 2013. They moved to Lebanon where she was secretary for his growing law firm. The couple had two daughters, Martha and Eileen.
Helen was involved in many community activities, including PEO. She was a charter member of chapter DA. Helen was an active contributing member of the First United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school as well as chairing many committees. She was also a member of the Lebanon Study Club, The Lebanon Dames Investment Club, the Lebanon Library Board, and was at one time the president of the hospital auxiliary.
She was intelligent and capable. She loved to read, do puzzles, knit, bake, and travel, but most of all she loved her four grandchildren. In order to relate to her grandchildren, she became an avid Blazer and Mariner fan. She also worked part time at Reeves Menswear and truly loved it. Helen had a great sense of humor and a great love of cats as well. One of her true passions was her English Cornish heritage. She took great pride in her father's roots in Cornwall and that family's history. As someone said of her, “She was beautiful, kind, and classy. An amazing family matriarch.”
Helen is survived by her daughters, Martha (Robert) Hurley of Gresham, Oregon and Eileen (Thomas) McHill of Lebanon; her four grandchildren, Courtney, currently of Berlin, Germany, Grant (Shaheen) of West Linn, Oregon, Andrew (Madeleine) of Portland, and Colin ( Carrie) of Lebanon and three great-grandchildren, Maiava, Lela, and Henry; and her brother, David (Agnes) Chirgwin of Medford, Oregon.
A private family internment was held at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. A memorial service is pending and will be held in June.
Family requests memorial contributions to the Lebanon First United Methodist Church and PEO Chapter DA for a Scholarship in her name in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home 86 W. Grant St Lebanon, OR 97355.