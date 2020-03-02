Helen Lorritta Coddington

July 10, 1920 — February 25, 2020

The daughter of Herman and Matilda (Scheel) Zuhlke, she was born in Sterling, Colorado. She married World War II veteran Gene Coddington on October 22, 1945. Gene passed away January 1, 1993. Helen moved with her family from Colorado to Oregon in 1937, settling in the Albany area, then Corvallis, and finally again in Albany in 1977. She worked in agricultural jobs before becoming an apartment complex owner with her husband in Corvallis from 1951 through 1976. During her retirement in Albany, Helen stayed active in both the Willing Workers Club and the Novelties Sewing Circle, where she often held various offices on their Boards. She always kept busy with sewing, quilting and various other crafts. Helen lived independently in her Albany home until she was 95 years old.