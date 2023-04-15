June 1, 1927 - October 21, 2022

Helen Julia VanHouten was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on June 1, 1927 to Katharine Findley VanHouten and WC VanHouten. She graduated at the top of her high school class of 23 in Lenox, Iowa in 1945. At age 17 she joined her cousin Ethel in Alaska, where she met and married Gerald Max "Gary" Daetz. She then moved to Corvallis, Oregon in order to pursue marine biology at Oregon State College. Keta Katharine was born in October 1949, Tava Helen followed in August 1951. Helen worked in the Oregon State College film library and took night classes to complete her degree in marine biology and English. Helen fled the domestic abuse of her marriage by hiding in Fresno, California. From California, Helen supported her daughter's college education.

In November 1972 at the age of 45, Helen moved to Nairobi, Kenya, where she worked as a technical editor. Helen worked for several governmental and nongovernmental organizations in various African nations, spending five years in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia before settling again in Nairobi with her long-time partner Paul Kamau.

In her mid-80s, Helen began living in Oregon near family for most of the year, continuing to travel to Kenya annually until her early 90s. Helen passed away peacefully in Corvallis, Oregon on October 21, 2022 surrounded by family; she was 95. She is survived by her brother, John; her two daughters; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren, and many friends across the globe.

Celebrate Helen's remarkable life with us on June 10, 2023 at Willamette Community Grange Hall, 4 p.m., with a walk in Finley Wildlife Refuge shortly after. Helen's more full life story can be found here: everloved.com/life-of/helen-vanhouten/obituary.