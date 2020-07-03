Helen Josephine Mattison

August 25, 1928 – June 26, 2020
Helen J. Mattison, 91, of Lebanon passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Mrs. Mattison was born on Twelve Mile Prairie by Fort Washita, Oklahoma in Bryan County in Chickasaw Territory. She was very proud of her Chickasaw Indian heritage.
She married Earl Mattison on January 23, 1948 in Salem, Oregon. They were married 54 years before Earl’s passing.
She graduated from Western Oregon State College and then went on to teach junior high school girls physical education, English, and was a guidance counselor.
Mrs. Mattison loved playing golf. She was an avid golfer and played many different golf courses around the United States. She ran quite a few PGA tournaments as well as the Men’s U.S. Open in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Mrs. Mattison was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She had a strong Christian faith and loved going to church. She always saw good in people and was always a giving, selfless person.
She was preceded in death by her husband Earl and her eight siblings.
She is survived by her sons, Ron and Gary, of Bend, her daughter Kay, of Lebanon, nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Monday, July 13, at 11:00 a.m. at the Southside Church of Christ on Airport Rd.
To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Southside Church of Christ in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, Oregon 97355.
