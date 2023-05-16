Helen Trevisiol, 85, passed away on May 10, 2023. Helen was born on March 20, 1938 in Weidman, Michigan to Donald and Mary Swan. She married Roger Dominic Trevisiol on October 17, 1957. They moved from Michigan to Southern California when Roger was in the Marine Corps. They raised four children. They moved to Oregon in 1971 and eventually settled in Corvallis in 1979. Helen was primarily a mother and homemaker, but she worked outside of the home as a part-time legal secretary for various attorneys. Helen and Roger volunteered at local churches. Helen is survived by her husband Roger Trevisiol, children Julie Bowman, Roger Trevisiol (wife Heather), Mark Trevisiol (wife Betty) and Chris Trevisiol (wife Melanie). Grandchildren Kathy Evert, Roger Trevisiol, Heather Trevisiol, Cyndi Trevisiol, Chris Trevisiol, Josh Trevisiol, Sarah Trevisiol and Anna Trevisiol and many great-grandchildren; sisters Sharon Inman (husband Donald) and Sally Howe (husband Walter.) She was preceded in death by son-in-law David Bowman, sister Marion Jennings and brothers Roy Swan and George Swan. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 20th at 10am at Suburban Christian Church, 2760 SW 53rd St, Corvallis, OR 97333.