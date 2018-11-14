December 12, 1916 — November 11, 2018
Helen Irene Keller passed away peacefully on November 11, 2018, just shy of her 102nd birthday.
She was born in Custer, Washington, to Violet McLeod and Lynn Thomson.
She grew up in Yakima, Washington, and married Henry R. Keller in 1941. They moved to Albany in 1943.
She is survived by her two children, Robert (Bob) Keller (Vicki) and Susan Jenks (Gary). She is also survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Helen was an active member of the Albany community and participated in many service and business organizations. She worked at Nancy's Apparel for 29 years and was well-known to her customers for the care and advice she provided to their fashion needs.
She loved playing bridge and pinochle with her many friends, and did so almost every day up until the time of her passing. She was an exceptional knitter for much of her long life, and it made her happy to share her many sweaters, baby clothes, and blankets with her family and friends. Helen often made wool caps for the needy to help keep them warm on cold nights.
It was always vitally important to Helen to dress nicely and to present herself in the best light. She was an avid reader with a sharp mind. She possessed an enormous amount of common sense and practical wisdom. She was a strong and steady presence in our lives, and she will be truly missed.
At Helen's request, there will be no public services. She asked instead that all memorial contributions be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Portland, Oregon.