1927 — June 12, 2018
Helen Goracke Freeman passed June 12, 2018, at her home, surround by her loving family. She was dedicated to her faith, family, friends and farm all her life, and felt blessed to have them to the end.
Born in 1927 to parents Floyd and Clara Vaughan, she was raised on a farm in the Alvadore area with sister Ellen Coreta Vaughan Case. Helen attended Alvadore Grade School and graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School.
She worked in the banking system until she met and married Robert Goracke in 1947. Together, they started growing a farm family with five children. She had a great work ethic and was active in all aspects of what it took to get it done. She was excellent at feeding her family, sewing and guiding them through all life challenges. Robert suddenly passed in 1985 and she kept the family together with her faith.
In 1992, Helen was lucky to be blessed with a second marriage to local farmer, Leonard Freeman and shared 16 years before his passing in 2008.
In her later years, she attended the Senior Nutrition group in Monroe, where she met great friends and joined them with meals, bus trips and the local Country Opry.
Helen was a member of the St Rose Catholic church for 71 years, St Rose Altar society, Irish Bend Mothers Club, and the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center.
Helen is survived by her five children, Terry and wife, Kay; Daniel; Thomas and wife, Brenda; Jeffrey and wife, Kathy; and Peggy and husband, Jim; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Dorothy; two step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Eldon Case; and two nieces, Cindy and Bruce Jensen, and Lisa and Jeff Cooley; two great-nephews and one great-niece.
She was preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Clara; husbands, Robert and Leonard, sister, Ellen Coreta, and daughter-in-law, Susan.
A private family mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Monroe St. Rose Catholic Church, Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center or the Monroe Rural Fire Department.
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
