Dec. 31, 1942 - Oct. 5, 2022

Words overflow like a fount for our beloved Helen "Elena," wife, mother, grandmother, and "great" grandmother. She was a friend who lived a beautiful life from start to end, filled with trials, storms, blessings and happiness.

Helen D. Balderas, aged 79, passed away on October 5th in Albany. Helen was born in Freer, Texas to Adam and Elvira Davidson. She married Jose L. Balderas on February 5, 1970 and together raised four sons and two daughters.

She was preceded in death by her father Adam Davidson and mother Elvira Davidson; brothers Simon "Joe" Davidson, Samuel "Sam" Davidson, Henry Lee Davidson, and Baltimore "Balde" Davidson; and daughter Gloria Rosas.

Elena was a woman, holding fast to her beliefs, defending those she loved, and always seeking the best for her family. She is survived by her husband, Jose; daughters: Angelica (Gil) Verde of Oregon, and Anita (William) Copeland of Texas; sons: Amando Benavidez Jr. of Oregon, Arnoldo "Arnold" Benavidez of Oregon, Jesus L. Balderas of Oregon, and David Balderas of Oregon; sister, Rachel Saldivar of Arizona; as well as numerous grandkids and great grandkids. In addition to her surviving kin, Helen loved the Lord. She was a born again Christian and she loved spending time at home taking care of her home and family.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. today (Thursday) at Fisher Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Willamette Memorial Park.