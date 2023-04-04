April 18, 1928 - March 17, 2023

Helen Dean was born April 18,1928, in Honolulu, Hawaii to Hing Tong Chun and Hoon Jun Lau. March 17, 2023 she passed peacefully (age 94) at home in Corvallis,Oregon surrounded by her loving family.

Helen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In death, she joins her beloved husband James Donald Dean, parents, two older brothers, and in-laws.

Helen leaves behind her children Karen (Darrell) Selander, Don (Stella) Dean, Rhonda (Dana) Williams, and Rodney(Deborah) Dean, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (4141 NW Harrison Blvd, Corvallis, OR 97330) April 10, 2023, at 10:00 am (PDT), memorial service at 11:00 am (PDT). In honor of Helen, HAWAIIAN ATTIRE IS WELCOMED. Virtual link: https://zoom.us/j/92856945039.

Read full obituary and contribute memories online at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home Corvallis, Oregon. In memoriam consider donating to The Alzheimer's Association.