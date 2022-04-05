September 8, 1928 - April 1, 2022

Helen Burright was the friendliest woman you could ever hope to meet. She loved being around people and was well suited to a lifetime of retail work. Working was an important part of her life, and she continued to work with the public well beyond normal retirement age - as a sales representative, Costco sample lady, and as a Wal-Mart greeter until she finally retired at the age of 88.

Helen lived most of her life in the Corvallis/Albany area, close to the family she loved so much. She and her husband Ken raised their three children (Dave, Mary, and John) in Corvallis. They were active and doting grandparents to eight, and after Ken's death in 2008, Helen was a loving "Gran" to 10 great-grandchildren.

She always had a pleasant and positive attitude, even in dealing with the hardships of vision loss, dementia, and losing her beloved husband Ken, son John, and grandson Andrew Washington.

Helen loved SO many things - she collected ceramic chickens, church plates, tins, mugs, pitchers and much more with a passion. She was a "crafty" lady and sewed and sold aprons, Christmas decorations, pin cushions, and many other handcrafts at bazaars and gift shops. Toward the end of her life, she found joy in the little things: red fingernails, Butterfinger Blizzards, getting her hair done, coffee, country drives, and spending time with family.

In her final days the parade of loving visits from the staff at Willamette Springs Memory Care let us know that she was a valued member of their community. The love goes both ways - we appreciated the loving care from everyone at Willamette Springs over the last three years - especially from the "teacher" Shanna and all the care partners who watched over her.

We have great appreciation for Serenity Hospice and their loving support to Helen and our family in the last couple of months. Joy, Wendy, and everyone attached with Serenity were wonderful to deal with.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate and remember Helen will be held in a few weeks. Details will be shared by email. To be included, please send your email address to helenburrightmemorial@gmail.com

